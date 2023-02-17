AKA to buried among leaders, heroes and heroines – Lesufi

The government has turned down a request by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi to elevate slain rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’ funeral to a state funeral.

Lesufi has confirmed that he penned a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa proposing that the multi award-winning rapper be afforded a state funeral, but the president refused that the funeral be paid for using state funds.

Instead, the musician will be laid to rest in a private provincial send-off in Johannesburg on Saturday.

“We want to clarify that it is not a financial contribution, [just] an honour of drapping the coffin and flying the flag at half-mast. Even though we did not succeed on that front, we will continue with the provincial funeral,” said Lesufi.

“He will be buried in a secluded venue with leaders, heroes and heroines of our society and we will also supply security to ensure that the family feels our support. We felt that a person of his international and national stature should be given some form of honour.”

AKA’s father Tony Forbes said during a media briefing earlier in the week that his son’s memorial service will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday afternoon.

The Supa Mega, as AKA’s fans fondly referred to him, was gunned down on Florida Road in Durban, where he had gone to perform at the Yugo nightclub later that evening.

He had just walked out of the Wish restaurant where he had enjoyed a meal with friends, including Tebello “Tibs” Motsoane, who was also killed in the attack.

Motsoane’s friends, family, and colleagues gathered at the Sacred Heart College in Observatory, Johannesburg on Thursday evening to celebrate his life. The family announced on Tuesday that Motsoane will be laid to rest in a private funeral at the weekend.

Among the many people who came to pay their respects at Motsoane’s memorial were AKA’s family members, AKA’s girlfriend Nadia Nakai, and baby-mama DJ Zinhle.

The murderers are still at large, and the police are investigating.

