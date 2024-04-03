‘Albany said picture doesn’t align with its brand’ – Lungisani Mjaji

Disgruntled photographer Lungisani Mjaji claimed that brands often use creators who are uninformed of the marketing industry for their own gain.

Famous Albany bread girl

This comes after photos of Mjaji and his niece carrying Albany bread went viral over the entire month of July 2023.

Speaking to Sunday World on Tuesday, Mjaji claimed that other creators’ complaints about brands using certain people based just on their social media following had made him lose his fury over the issue.

“I do not want to say the Albany people used my niece or my work for their gain. But they reposted the pictures on their social media platforms. Yes, they do not owe us anything because we had no agreement. But a token of appreciation, especially for the child, would have greatly helped,” said Mjaji.

Albany sales increased

The photographer said if they were to check the Albany sales during the time the picture was trending compared to before, they would notice a change.

“I’m certain their sales increased.”

He revealed that he had a meeting with people from Albany and they informed him that the pictures didn’t align with their brand.

“I am not very good with the English language. But in the meeting with three guys from Albany, they said their policy doesn’t align with the pictures I took. The pictures did not display signs of health, according to them. I understood that as them associating rural areas with poverty. And I assumed that their target market was someone from Sandton,” he added.

Sidelined for being from the villages

He said they mentioned that his niece was a minor.

“Minors are all over television and billboards, how was this an isolated case? I believe it’s because we’re from the villages.”

Mjaji said he granted Albany a right to repost on their social media platforms because he had hopes that they would work with him.

“I couldn’t say no, because I was in the process of negotiating for a compensation package for the child.

Received only five loaves of bread, blankets and gas stove

“People saw the employees from Albany at home and confused that with financial compensation. Those are employees who, out of the goodness of their hearts gave us five loaves of bread, blankets and a gas stove.”

Mjaji said Bokomo reached out to him and promised a year’s supply of their products. But they have not delivered a single package.

“I’m just over brands and their empty promises. After that, Clover gave us milk to use with the Bokomo cereal. But to this day, we never received anything from Bokomo, and I’ve stopped enquiring.”

Bokomo never delivered on promises

Responding to Sunday World, Bokomo confirmed that they had promised Mjaji a year’s supply of corn flakes. However, things changed when he requested financial support.

“We reached out to the photographer solely to show appreciation for his artistic skill. And on a voluntary basis, we offered the family a year’s supply of corn flakes. The photographer requested financial support relevant to the child’s education. Something which we were not able to consider.”

