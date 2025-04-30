Alexandra woman killed in a hail of bullets

Police are investigating a murder case after a 37-year-old woman was shot and killed in Alexandra, Gauteng on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident happened at approximately 8.15am.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that the shooting took place at Boikhutsong Flat, 5th Avenue, Alexandra, and it was reported to the police.

“A woman with numerous gunshot wounds was discovered by the police when they arrived. On the spot, she was pronounced dead,” said Masondo.

Male suspect sought

Masondo said according to the preliminary inquiry, a male suspect shot the victim before running away.

“The police have opened a murder case and are searching for the offender. At this point, the motive for the murder cannot be verified.”

In March, police in Gauteng were looking for a man after a 27-year-old woman was found allegedly murdered in Sunninghill.

It was reported that the mother of the deceased became suspicious after she could not reach her. She had been calling her daughter, and the phone rang unanswered. The mother reported the matter to the police. She was later found in her apartment with a gunshot wound. The woman was certified dead on the scene.

Recently, Gauteng police commissioner Tommy Mthombeni, issued the third quarter of the 2024–2025 fiscal crime statistics.

Crime stats

He said the third quarter is the busiest time of the year and that an increase in crime was expected. This is due to people moving into and out of the province.

A total of 1 741 murder cases and 1 820 attempted murder cases were reported, he said.

“The contact crime category recorded a decrease of 2 398 counts. This is in comparison with the same period in 2023/2024, translating to a reduction of 4.7%,” Mthombeni said.

“This category includes offences such as murder, assault, rape, and trio crimes. Also robbery of cash in transit, truck hijacking, and kidnapping.”

During their operations, 351 illegal firearms as well as 6 608 rounds of ammunition, were confiscated. These include 31 rifles and seven short guns, he said.

