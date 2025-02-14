All Sassa gold cards will be invalid after February 28 deadline

The Portfolio Committee on Social Development has called on the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to ensure that all beneficiaries have access to Postbank sites so they can migrate to the new Postbank Black Cards before the deadline to receive their March 2025 social grants.

Sassa beneficiaries have until 28 February 2025 to renew their cards and transition from the Sassa Gold Card to the new Postbank Black Card. All gold cards will be invalid for all transactions after the deadline.

New card has improved security

The new black card has improved security features and provides better access to grant money through ATMs, selected retailers and online platforms.

“The committee raised its concerns about the shortage of card renewal sites, which has resulted in long queues and delays in the transition process.

“In addition, the lack of Postbank sites in rural areas and areas outside urban areas has resulted in beneficiaries struggling to access renewal sites. Furthermore, the committee is concerned that not all the 28 million grant beneficiaries will be migrated before the deadline, due to these challenges and network problems at some sites,” committee chairperson Bridget Masango said in a statement.

The committee also expressed concern at Postbank’s rollout of the new cards.

Masango said numerous complaints have been received from beneficiaries who have not received their new cards due to some Postbank sites not being operational.

Deadline extension sought due to various challenges

“The committee asked Sassa to consider extending the deadline to allow for a seamless process to access the cards on all sites,” she said.

The committee also called on Sassa and the Postbank to get all systems in order. They need to immediately ensure that all beneficiaries are able to access their grants. Beneficiaries must also be able to make transactions with the new cards.

Both entities need to find an improved strategy to roll out the black cards. This to ensure all beneficiaries receive their social grants in March.

How to Get Your Free Postbank Black Card

Visit your nearest Checkers, Shoprite, Pick ‘n Pay, Usave, or Boxer and collect your card hassle-free.

You only need:

Your valid South African ID (or temporary ID).

No extra paperwork.

No waiting period!

Instant activation – You can use the Black Card immediately!

It works at ATMs, stores, and anywhere that accepts bank cards.

Enjoy FREE benefits:

1 Free card replacement per year.

3 Free withdrawals in stores per month.

1 Free monthly statement over the counter.

📍 Find the Nearest Collection Point:

Dial 120218*3#, then:

1. Reply 1 to continue

2. Reply with the number for your province

For help, call Postbank: 0800 53 54 55 or SASSA: 0800 60 10 11.

SAnews.gov.za

