All South Africans of conscience should rebut Donald Trump’s Afrikaner genocide lie

It is now very important for all South African citizens to unite and refute the statements by President Donald Trump, his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio and others, that Afrikaners are being killed and slaughtered and that their land and farms are being illegally confiscated.

This is simply not true!

It will not mean that South Africans accept the current state of affairs in the country. In fact all South Africans across racial lines must unite and raise their discontent with the high levels of corruption, violence, lack of service delivery, slow economic growth and many other challenges we face as a nation. And they should exercise their constitutional right to elect credible and caring representatives to take up public office at local government level during the upcoming elections.

Yes, the ANC as the sole governing party before the formation of the GNU, must be exposed and held accountable. However it is simply not true that there’s persecution of white people in general and Afrikaners in particular.

US G20 participation is crucial

South Africans must point out the risks that the United States faces should it not reconsider its position to boycott the G20 in South Africa. The role of the G20 as a key driver of uniting the world is critical and it be very negative for the US and its business interests in South Africa, should it continue to premise its reasons for staying away on falsehoods.

Importantly though, is the call to the GNU to stay united and focused on ensuring that South Africa remains committed to realising the aspirations embedded in the Constitution and its role in advancing democracy in South Africa. Creating a safe, prosperous and peaceful country for all who live in it and creating a conducive environment for economic growth based on constitutional principles of non-racialism, non-sexism, dignity, equality and human rights, should be the blueprint on taking South Africa forward.

Punishing SA for the sins of a few

Those who have been responsible for looting our country and destroying critical state capacity can never be regarded as the sum total of the face and voice of South Africa. Hence, punishing South Africa as a whole can never be justified. The people of South Africa, despite the oppression, crude discrimination and land dispossession they endured under the Apartheid system, are forgiving, peace-loving, considerate people and remain loyal to the constitutional democracy that was founded three decades ago. The formation of the GNU consisting of ten political parties attest to it.

The falsehoods of persecution and discrimination may destroy that goodwill because of mistrust, polarisation and hostility caused by it. This is an eventuality neither the US nor South Africa can afford.

Christo van der Rheede is Executive Director of the FW de Klerk Foundation

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content