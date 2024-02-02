All there is to know about Bafana’s next Afcon opponents

The World Bank estimates that in 2021, South Africa’s gross domestic product was R6-trillion compared with Cape Verde’s R36-billion.

With a population of 587 925, the island nation is situated in the central Atlantic Ocean in west Africa, whereas South Africa is home to 60.5-million people.

In comparison, 31.9% of people in South Africa are unemployed, while the unemployment rate on Cape Verde Island is 13.60%.

The mining, agro-processing, fishing, and tourism industries make up the majority of Cape Verde’s economy. The country’s mineral resources include a volcanic rock used to produce cement, limestone, and salt.

In addition to manufacturing, agriculture, energy, and transportation, South Africa’s economy also depends on mining, tourism, and agroprocessing. There are numerous other industries that support the country’s economy.

Gold, diamonds, vanadium, antimony, platinum group metal, iron ore, manganese, copper, uranium, silver, beryllium, titanium, and coal are just a few of the more abundant mineral resources found in Mzansi.

It is obvious that each of the two countries is exceptional and unique in its own right. However, economic might and population sizes will mean very little when they play each other on the pitch.

Thrilling spectacle

Saturday night’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinal match between South Africa and the islanders will take place at Yamoussoukro’s Charles Konan Banny Stadium, northwest of Ivory Coast.

Bafana Bafana secured their place in the quarterfinals after dominating Morocco, the top-ranked African team, 2-0 in their last-16 match on Tuesday night.

Cape Verde also advanced to the next round of the competition in grand fashion, crushing Mauritania’s hearts with a penalty-kick goal in the 88th minute.

It goes without saying that, as CAF president Patrice Motsepe declared during the competition’s opening match, the 2023 Afcon has been the most thrilling and pulsating spectacle ever witnessed in many years.

In his words, Motsepe said: “This Afcon is going to be the best Afcon in the history of African football.

“Cote d’Ivoire will show the world the best football players from Africa and the best football players from the world.”

Memorable football moments

Motsepe was right on point, as the world has seen and experienced some of the best and most memorable football moments in history.

For example, all of the tournament favourites are out of the running.

The so-called smaller teams have all eliminated Senegal, the current champion, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt, Ghana, and Morocco from the competition.

The Afcon will now see the crowning of the new African kings, but winning the remaining games and eventually winning the coveted Afcon trophy will require a high degree of tactical discipline and skill superiority.

