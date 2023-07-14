Alleged cash-in-transit robber remanded in police custody

Tyson Tizirayi, 39, appeared before the Klerksdorp magistrate’s court on Thursday for his involvement in a cash-in-transit robbery.

This after the Hawks arrested Tizirayi while he was in custody at Klerksdorp police station for an unrelated case. The cash-in-transit robbery occurred on May 10 in Klerksdorp.

He faces charges of attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. The matter was postponed to July 21 for further investigations.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula explained: “It is alleged that on 10 May 2023, two G4S security officers were travelling in an armoured vehicle on Terblanche Street in Freemanville, Klerksdorp when a vehicle rammed onto them causing the armoured vehicle to overturn.

“A group of armed suspects allegedly approached the vehicle and ordered the security officers to lie down, then robbed them of a 9mm pistol with rounds of ammunition.

“The suspects allegedly bombed the vehicle and fired several shots before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.”

In May, Police Minister Bheki Cele expressed his frustration at the stubborn increase in cash-in-transit robberies, with 64 incidents reported between January and March.

This is 11 more cases than the same period in 2022 and a 20.8% increase, according to fourth quarter crime statistics covering the 2022/2023 financial year.

