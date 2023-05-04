Alleged cigarette smuggler caught with illicit stock worth millions

A 49-year-old man was arrested by the Hawks in Potchefstroom on Wednesday for allegedly smuggling illicit cigarettes worth over R7.8 million rand.

The team followed up on information received about illegal cigarettes being transported in a gas tanker truck from Buffelshoek to Potchefstroom.

The truck was spotted and searched and 482 master cases containing 50 cartons of illicit cigarettes were discovered. Additionally, in a separate compartment, 109 master cases containing 25 cartons were also found.

All the cigarettes and the gas tanker truck were seized for further investigation.

The suspect will make his first appearance before Potchefstroom magistrate’s court on May 5.

