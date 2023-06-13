Alleged diversion of funds for military veterans sparks outrage

The DA has demanded that Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thandi Modise, provide clarity on the alleged diversion of funds meant for pension payouts of military veterans.

It was reported at the weekend that R36-million, originally intended for the retirement benefits of former servicemen and women, was redirected to purchase furniture.

DA MP Maliyakhe Shelembe described the alleged diversion of funds as “unacceptable and deeply concerning”.

Shelembe said such actions demonstrate gross mismanagement of funds and a disregard for the wellbeing of those who have dutifully served the nation with honor and sacrifice.

He asserted that the decision to prioritize furniture over the rightful entitlements of military veterans exposes what the DA perceives as a lack of respect for these brave men and women on the part of the ANC government.

“Furthermore, the National Treasury approved this reallocation despite the department’s announcement last month that a process was under way to launch pension payouts to veterans. It raises serious questions about financial oversight and accountability,” he said.

“It is disheartening to witness such a blatant disregard for the needs and rights of our military veterans. The Democratic Alliance has consistently championed the cause of military veterans and fought to ensure their fair treatment.

“We successfully blocked the flawed pension regulations gazetted in December 2022, which have undoubtedly contributed to the delays in pension payments.

“We will not waver in our commitment to hold the government accountable and to advocate for the timely and equitable disbursement of pension benefits to all military veterans.

“The DA calls on minister Thandi Modise to come clean on the alleged diversion of funds and confirm when the payouts to military veterans will be implemented.”

