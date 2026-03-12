Alleged drug cartel kingpin Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe back in court over DJ Sumbody murder

The case against businessman and suspected drug cartel kingpin Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe has been postponed to October 26, when the matter is expected to proceed to trial in the Johannesburg High Court.

On Thursday, Molefe, 61, made a brief appearance in court alongside his three co-accused, Michael Pule Tau (55), Tiego Floyd Mabusela (47), and Musa Kekana (35) who are accused of carrying out a string of contract killings linked to an alleged organised crime network.

Links to DJ Sumbody killing

According to the state, the group is connected to attacks targeting well-known DJs, including the assassination of Oupa DJ Sumbody Sefoka, who was gunned down in November 2022.

State prosecutor Elize Le Roux told the court that the prosecution has allocated 35 days for the trial.

“I think that is ample time, it give us more days before end of the term,” she said.

The four accused face 35 charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and murder.

Criminal syndicate

Central to the state’s case are allegations that Molefe orchestrated a series of contract killings allegedly carried out by his co-accused as part of a broader organised crime network.

The matter was postponed to allow for preparations ahead of the lengthy trial. Molefe is still out on R400 000 bail while his co-accused are still in jail.

Authorities have alleged a link between businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and alleged underworld kingpin Molefe through overlapping criminal investigations and intelligence reports.

Police testimony in the investigation has suggested that both men were associated with the Big Five organised-crime network.

Authorities further claim the duo is involved in contract killings, extortion, and illicit firearms trafficking.

Ballistic evidence presented in court has also reportedly connected firearms linked to associates of the two men to multiple murder and attempted-murder cases in Gauteng.

Matlala has denied any personal relationship with Molefe, while Molefe’s legal team has similarly disputed allegations tying him to broader criminal syndicates.

ALSO READ: DJ Sumbody murder-accused Katiso Molefe denied bail

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content