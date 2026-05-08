Alleged love triangle leaves three police constables dead

Shock and grief have gripped both the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Kariega community after three police officers were killed in a shooting incident at a home in Rudman Street during the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased officers have been identified as Constable Riaan van Heerden (48) of the Gqeberha Flying Squad, Constable Stach Jantjies (22), and Constable Cerwynn Williams (24).

Jantjies was stationed at KwaNobuhle SAPS, while Williams served at Kariega SAPS.

Police confirmed that officers responded to reports of gunshots at the residence.

Upon arrival, responding officers discovered the three constables suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Jantjies and Williams were declared dead at the scene, while Van Heerden later succumbed to his injuries after being transported to Cuyler Hospital.

Although speculation surrounding the incident has circulated widely, including allegations of a possible love triangle, police have declined to provide further details.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the ongoing investigation,” said spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana.

Female cop two-times fellow cops

According to preliminary investigations, the shooting allegedly involved a male constable who was reportedly the former lover of a female constable present at the residence.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that a male constable, who was the former boyfriend of a female constable, forced entry into the residence where she and another male constable were present.

“Witnesses reported hearing shots fired, after which all three members sustained fatal injuries.

“A state-issued firearm was confiscated at the scene, along with 10 live rounds. Ballistic analysis will form part of the ongoing investigation,” said Gantana.

Ipid to probe incident

As the matter involves deaths linked to police action, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has been notified and will conduct a parallel investigation in terms of the Ipid Act.

The SAPS has also opened an internal disciplinary docket into the matter.

Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Vuyisile Ncata extended condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased officers.

“This is a tragic and devastating loss for the SAPS family. Three young officers have lost their lives under heartbreaking circumstances.

“We are providing trauma debriefing and counselling to all members affected, and we will ensure the families receive the support they need during this difficult time.”

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