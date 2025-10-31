Alleged serial rapists make first appearance at Booysens Magistrate’s Court

Two alleged serial rapists, Celokuhle Mkhwanazi and Mandla Ndlovu, made their first appearance at the Booysens Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges including three counts of rape and five counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Mkhwanazi and Ndlovu allegedly committed their crimes by luring three women from a restaurant in Jeppestown, Johannesburg to a secluded area. They are accused of robbing the victims of their belongings and raping them in October 2025.

Mjonondwane said Mkhwanazi and Ndlovu were arrested on Wednesday, October 29 2025, after being identified by some of the victims who had previously opened cases with the Moffatview South African Police Service (SAPS).

She said the investigations into those cases were ongoing as the suspects had remained at large.

Mjonondwane said further investigations may result in additional charges. This is because more complainants have since come forward with similar allegations dating back to 2022.

Matter postponed to next week

During court proceedings on Friday, the matter was postponed to November 6 2025 for the two accused serial rapists to apply for legal representation through Legal Aid South Africa and for a possible bail hearing.

Meanwhile, the Waterval Regional Court in Limpopo convicted and sentenced Bishop (41) from Musina. The parolee was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping an eight-year-old girl.

Bishop’s surname has been withheld to protect the identity of the minor victim.

NPA Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said the sentencing was delivered on Friday.

“The court declared him unfit to possess a firearm under Section 103 of the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000. It also ordered that his name be entered into the National Register for Sexual Offenders. Bishop pleaded not guilty.

Limpopo parolee jailed for rape of minor

“On 08 September 2024, the victim went to an outside toilet when he pushed her to the floor. He raped her, and stuffed his T-shirt in her mouth to silence her screams while strangling her. Her aunt, hearing calls, saw the child’s hands under the door. Upon opening it, she found the victim naked and Bishop pulling up his trousers. Police were summoned, and he was arrested. The J88 medical report corroborated the victim’s account,” said Malabi.

“In aggravation, State Prosecutor Lebogang Maluleke highlighted Bishop’s prior 2004 convictions. He was convicted for five counts of attempted rape, resulting in 25 years’ imprisonment, proving no rehabilitation. As the child’s landlord, he abused trust and power. He was showing no remorse and left lasting scars on the victim,” said Malabi.

Limpopo NPA Director of Public Prosecutions Adv. Ivy Thenga welcomed the sentenced.

“Sexual violence strips victims of dignity and privacy. The NPA fights back — hard,” said Thenga.

Malabi said Thenga commended Maluleke and stakeholders for securing the conviction.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content