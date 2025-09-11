Almost 1000 objections filed in R2.4bn ‘corrupt’ KZN school nutrition tender

The objection period in the R2.4-billion KwaZulu-Natal schools nutrition tender has opened the floodgates, as almost 1,000 bidders who believe they unfairly lost out have filed their detailed objections.

The window to file objections was opened by the provincial treasury after widespread allegations emerged that the bidding process was rigged to award the tender to supply food to schools in favour of politically connected individuals.

Leading the charge was the National Schools Nutrition Programme Service Providers Association. It alleged that in most cases, the winning bidders were predetermined by some politicians working with rogue officials from the provincial education department.

The association also alleged that some of the companies that scored tenders were not tax compliant. Some did not even submit bids, but still, they scored from the multi-billion programme.

It also alleged that ghost and deregistered companies scored tenders. Politically exposed persons and officials — from DDGs to clerks and their close protectors — also scored lucrative tenders.

On Wednesday, MEC for Treasury, Francois Rodgers, revealed that they have received a large volume of objections. His department is handling the appeals.

Rodgers made these revelations on the side-lines of an operation, Sukuma Sakhe, in Umzumbe, in southern KwaZulu-Natal.

“We have so far received 964 objections on the matter after the window was opened,” Rodgers said.

He added that the objections will be looked at, and a final report on the matter will then be finalised.

Furthermore, he assured the province that despite these objections and possible delay in phasing in the new winning bidders, all the millions of learners from poor backgrounds will have their meals.

“Just like the scholar transport matter, there will still be meals for learners in school. There is no need for people to panic on that one. These programmes are funded,” he added.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content