Alternating lower stages of loadshedding on the cards

Eskom will be implementing loadshedding in alternating stages throughout the week, the power utility said on Monday.

On Monday and Tuesday, stage one loadshedding will be implemented between 5am and 4pm, followed by stage four power cuts between 4pm and 5am the next day.

No loadshedding is expected between 5am and 4pm on Wednesday. However, stage two blackouts will kick in from 4pm until midnight.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit at Camden and Duvha power stations was returned to service,” said Eskom.

“In the same period, a generating unit at Medupi power station was taken offline for repairs.

“A delay in returning to service two generating units each at Kendal and Tutuka power stations is contributing to the current capacity constraints.

“Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service.”

The power utility called on South Africans to play their part to save electricity.

“We appeal to members of the public to continue reducing demand by switching off non-essential appliances,” said Eskom.

“We would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 5pm to 9pm.

“This lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of loadshedding.”

On Sunday, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said 400 megawatts received from neighboring countries will bolster the country’s transmission lines.

This extra capacity is expected to drastically lower the severity of power cuts.

The minister also said lowering planned outages helps maintain higher generation capacity for peak demand.

