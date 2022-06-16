AmaMpondo King Zanozuko Sigcau to receive special official funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral category 1 for AmaMpondo King Zanozuko Sigcau, who passed away on May 31 after a short illness.

“President Ramaphosa has instructed that the national flag fly at half-mast at every flag station in the country from the morning of Wednesday, June 15 2022, to the evening of the burial,” the Presidency said in a statement, noting that the funeral is expected to be held on Tuesday.

“Regulations require that no other flags be displayed when the national flag is flown at half-mast.”

Tributes for King Sigcau continue to pour in from across government, parliament and president Ramaphosa himself who hailed the king as “passionate about the socio-economic development of the kingdom and the greater Eastern Cape province”, and as a “respected custodian of customs and traditions”.

Earlier in June, the portfolio committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs also expressed sadness at the passing of the king.

“The committee sends its heartfelt condolences to the Sigcau family, AmaMpondo kingdom, friends of the king and to all the traditional leaders who worked with the king. The loss of a traditional leader is always a deep wound to the nation under its leadership,” the committee said.

“The committee appreciates the role played by traditional leaders in promoting social cohesion and democratic values, as well as the empowerment of the people under their leadership. King Sigcau is one of several kings in the Eastern Cape who encouraged the people in his kingdom and in the province to vote in the last local government elections.

“The committee is behind the royal family during this very difficult time of its loss of the king.” – SAnews.gov.za

