Amanda Black talks about surviving mental illness

Johannesburg – The Amazulu hitmaker, Amanda Black, says her latest offering Umnyama was inspired by her battle with mental illness.

Speaking to Sunday World Amanda opened up about her battles with depression in particular, her breakup following a three-year relationship and how the industry pressures have haunted her.

She says things became ugly during the first lockdown.

“I had just broken up with my boyfriend, I had never been alone in 3 years and suddenly boom!, on top of that there was a lockdown, I wasn’t coping emotionally.”

Amanda says while quarantining she was confronted by her inner demons and could not escape her reality.

“It was two things, either I resort into substances abuse or confront my issues and unpack them,” she said.

Amanda says she was an emotional wreck, while many people were baking and doing home exercises, she was in bed sobbing and avoiding calls from people around her.

But thanks to her mom who saw that her daughter was drowning in depression quickly stepped in to help her.

“My family played a huge role, she reminded me of my purpose in life and the fact that God is great and power of prayer. I decided to go back to my for my first love which is music, I decided to write music and it was the birth of this album.”

Amanda says her third offering is too personal to her because it saved her.

“It is a beautiful album, I feature some of the best and my favorite artists like the incredible Berita, Kwesta and one of my favorite songs on the album is my grandma’s favorite hymn called … I feature J Something,” she further added.

Amanda says hopefully through this album she will help someone out there who also feels they are about to give up in life or are constantly haunted by suicidal thoughts.

“It is not a sad album at all, there is a message of hope and inspiration,” she said.

