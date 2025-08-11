Amantle Semane’s family relieved as foreign national pleads guilty of rape, murder

The undocumented Mozambican national who was accused of the rape and murder of six-year-old Amantle Semane has pleaded guilty to the heinous crimes.

Phethe Siamiao, who was residing in Orlando, Soweto, pleaded guilty in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday.

Siamiao, through his legal team, admitted to all four charges, including rape, murder, kidnapping, and contravening the Immigration Act, stating he wished to avoid a prolonged trial.

Advocate Ndivhuwo Masindi, representing Siamiao, told the court that they came to the decision after a disclosure.

“We decided that he will plead guilty to all four counts. He indicated that he doesn’t want to waste the state’s time by going for a long trial; that is why we decided to plead guilty,” said Masindi.

Masindi further said the decision followed consultations with his client and a review of the case docket.

The tragic incident occurred in 2024 when Amantle’s strangled, raped, and half-naked body was found in a shack rented by Siamiao.

Residents of Soweto tracked him down, resulting in his arrest.

Assaulted in jail

Following his detention, Siamiao, through his lawyers, alleged that fellow inmates assaulted him and threatened to sue the state.

Amantle’s aunt, Brenda Samane, expressed relief at Siamiao’s guilty plea.

“Amantle’s mother was starting to lose hope because initially he told the court that he didn’t commit the crime, so we are glad to hear him admit in court that he was not innocent,” she said. Additionally, she said this month is difficult on their family.

“This month is particularly difficult for us as a family because Amantle would have turned seven this month; however, her life was cut short.

“At the same time, this means we are moving in the right direction, and justice will be served because the truth is out now.”

The case has been postponed to Friday for possible sentencing, bringing the family closer to closure in this heartbreaking tragedy.

