Amapiano awards back on track after lengthy delays

South African Amapiano Awards (Saapa) are finally making a comeback after two postponed event dates.

The awards were set to take place in April and were moved to November. The latest date of December 12 was announced at The Galleria in Sandton.

Founder of the awards Qhubani “Qness” Ndlovu said he, and his team, are certain that the new date is permanent.

“We are very excited to be bringing fans the second annual edition of these unique awards. A lot has happened since we did the first one and the genre has grown to magnificent heights,” said Ndlovu.

The DJ and media personality said the awards promised better entertainment as the genre has gained global dominance.

He said the awards are aimed at celebrating the growth of amapiano after “naysayers” believed it would fade before being explored around the world.

“Amapiano is no longer that unattended sound that dominated township taverns when it was introduced. With everyone saying it would not make the charts, it made it to the billboards.

“We have international artists creating hit songs from amapiano sounds. Many amapiano artists are travelling the world because of the love and unity amapiano brings. We should be excited and we are; all will be shown at the event,” said Ndlovu.

He described amapiano as a beautiful sound that is flexible enough to be enjoyed by different crowds. He said the sound can be altered to sound soft, smooth, hard, or any other way it was preferred.

Legal issues contributed to postponements

Ndlovu also clarified that the challenges faced over the brand owners of the awarding event focused on the Amapiano genre was cleared and should continue as introduced in October 2021.

The South African Amapiano Awards were faced with a legal dispute after it was claimed that the idea was originally Amapiano Awards, a team which Ndlovu was part of before allegedly claiming the idea to himself.

While the ceremony was initially set to be hosted by Robot Boii, the team has confirmed dancer and media personality Bontle Moloi will be the host. Bontle Smith and Vyno Miller will anchor the red carpet part of the show.

Amapiano stars Musa Keys, Toss, MaWhoo, Justin99 & Pcee and Babalwa M are scheduled to set the stage on fire with electrifying performances on their special night.

