AmaZulu FC hit the road hunting for new head coach

It is official, AmaZulu FC are on a hunt for a new coach.

The news was revealed during a press briefing held at uSuthu’s headquarters in Durban on Monday.

Addressing the media, club president Sandile Zungu lamented that the KwaZulu-Natal-based outfit had dished out a mediocre performance which prompted management to scout for a new coach.

“I take full responsibility for everything that happened this season. We should have clamped down on ill-discipline much earlier and quicker,” Zungu said.

“We will be making several changes in the technical, administrative and player level. Currently, we are looking for a new coach and we are searching both locally and internationally.”

Among the names linked to the top job are Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi, SuperSport United mentor Gavin Hunt and Cape Town City FC coach Eric Tinkler.

AmaZulu also announced that the club has dumped 11 players including veteran forward Lehlohonolo Majoro.

On the sacking of former interim coach Ayanda “Cobra” Dlamini, Zungu said when the club assessed his performance, it emerged that he was not ready to take over on full-time basis.

Zungu said: “It wasn’t a stellar performance by the standards of AmaZulu FC and we felt that Ayanda was not ready. The target for him was to collect 18 points from the renaming matches, but he only managed five.”

Zungu also explained that the new changes will be officially announced before the start of the pre-season.

Also announced during the briefing was the departure of French-born Romain Folz, who had been relegated to the team’s technical advisor.

It is understood that Folz had been offered the position back, but declined, saying he wanted to be in the bigger scheme of things.

The club will also have a new position of a sport director in the new season.

