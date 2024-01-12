AmaZulu FC set to release more players in current transfer window

More players are set to be released by AmaZulu FC during the current transfer window. The club recently announced that they have parted ways with Tercious Malepe. The former youth international and Orlando Pirates defender had joined the club two seasons ago.

The former South Africa Under-20 and Under-23 captain, who played at the Olympic Games in 2016 and 2021, struggled for game time at Usuthu this season. He only made five appearances for the club. Malepe joined AmaZulu after a spell in Ukraine, where he turned out for FC Mynai.

More heading for the exit door

The Durban club, in its official statement, wished the Mpumalanga-born defender all the best. This publication has learnt that left back Sibusiso Mabiliso and attacking midfielder Siphesihle Maduna are other experienced players heading for the exit door.

Mabiliso’s future has been the subject of speculation after he was suspended for misconduct in December. Sunday World reported that he was suspended by his club for gender-based violence (GBV).

The Durban-based football club has, however, tried to keep the matter under the carpet in a bid to protect its image and Mabiliso’s reputation.

Reasons advanced by AmaZulu communications desk for Mabiliso’s continued absence from training and during match days are that he is recuperating from an undisclosed illness.

GBV issues

It emerged that Mabiliso was turning his baby-mama into a punching bag at their rented flat.

Upon verifying the allegations, the club held an internal investigation. After being satisfied with its findings, it decided to suspend Mabiliso from all club activities.

Mabiliso and Maduna, who is a product of youth development, have struggled for game time this season.

Club is on the hunt

“They are gone these two. They are not in the plans of coach Pablo Martin and beyond this season. The coach already [has] his preferred players in mind that he hopes will help him achieve his goal to finish inside Top Eight. The club is busy engaging with Sundowns and Swallows about getting players on loan,” said the source.

Usuthu president Sandile Zungu is on record saying his technical team has given him their wish list and is working around the clock to fulfill their wishes. Cameroonian striker Leonel Ateba is rumoured to be on the wish list. However, the 24-year-old highly rated marksman is wanted by Tanzania giants Young Africans. Usuthu are in the market to replace Bongi Ntuli, who passed away in November last year due to cancer.

