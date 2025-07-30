AmaZulu king halts annual ceremony following deaths of royal family members

Following the deaths of two members of the royal family, AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has ordered that the annual Umkhosi Wesivivane be postponed.

The event, which was scheduled to begin on Thursday at the Mashobeni royal palace in Nongoma and continue into the weekend, is a gathering of women who discuss social issues that impact them and their families, among other topics.

The king, however, believed that the nation and royal family needed time to grieve the loss of Princess Lungile Zulu and Prince Tutu Wisemen Zulu of the KwaCishengiphumule royal house.

Royal spokesperson Prince Thulani Zulu of the Ezibindini royal house announced the decision to halt the yearly ceremony.

King is in seclusion

“The postponement is due to the devastating and untimely demise of Prince Tutu Wiseman and Princess Lungile from the KwaCishengiphumule royal house, who passed on the July 27,” said Prince Thulani Zulu.

“Both the prince and princess are the grandson and granddaughter of Prince Mpikayivuswa Gindi kaDinuzulu.

“His Majesty had to take this decision to allow the family to mourn the loss of their loved ones and to pay their last respects to them with dignity. The king will be in seclusion as he usually is during such times.”

He said the king knows the issues that come with the delay, but he had to make that choice.

“His Majesty is aware of the preparations of umkhosi [ceremony] that are already at an advanced stage, but postponing it was the only option owing to tragic circumstances as they prevail. His Majesty will announce the next date of isivivane in due course.”

Princess Henrietta Zulu laid to rest

Last week, the royal family was in mourning following the death of Princess Henrietta Zulu, the oldest family member of the royal court.

Princess Henrietta Zulu passed away last Tuesday at Nkonjeni Hospital due to health complications, and she was buried in Ulundi over the weekend. She died at the age of 102.

She was the daughter of the late King Solomon KaDinuzulu, who had 58 wives, making him one of the kings with the most wives in Zulu history.

Moreover, Princess Henrietta was the sister of Princess Esther Zulu, who was the mother of Inkosi Ngamizizwe Madlala of the Madlala clan near the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

