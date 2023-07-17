AmaZulu King MisuZulu shares his lighter side with nation

The Ingonyama Trust was founded because of the AmaZulu king wanting good things for his people, according to King MisuZulu’s wife Ntokozo Mayisela.

King Misuzulu and Her Majesty graced the Metro FM studios in Auckland Park, Johannesburg with their presence on Monday.

In a wide-ranging interview with Tbo Touch, MisuZulu said he has less than a year since he was coronated, yet people already expect much from him.

“My father was a king for over five decades. It hasn’t been more than a year since I took over and I would like people to be patient with me before I can do much that they are expecting from me,” said King MisuZulu.

Speaking on how his love for boxing was shaped, the king said from a young age, he and his father would watch boxing matches together.

“Between the ages of eight and 17, my father would pick me up from school and we would go for a boxing game,” he shared.

“We would stay up and watch those matches, that’s where my love for the sport began. I was fortunate enough to go to a boxing school in Durban, it was more of boxing than attending lessons.

He said growing up he had a close relationship with his father. “It is easier to be close to your parents at a young age, but once you grow up, things change a bit.”

Speaking about whether he has a say in how things are done in the country, the king said the government operates in a certain way, “and we need to meet them halfway”.

“Government is here to govern. Once the government sees that as a people we are trying to do something, they come and support. We want to be able to start something, so that the government can support us.”

He added that if something has great potential and is of nation-building, government will offer its support.

On a lighter note, Her Majesty shared that she had no idea that King MisuZulu was from a royal family when they first met.

“When we first met, I thought I was meeting a regular man. As time went by, I found out who he was, and it was late for me to pull out. I was deeply in love with him,” she said.

King MisuZulu was recently allegedly hospitalized in Swaziland where he received treatment after one of his advisers died from poisoning.

