AmaZulu’s Dube quits after claims of GBV emerge

PSL club AmaZulu’s former marketing manager Phumlani Dube’s reasons for resigning, kept under wraps until now, have tumbled out of the closet like skeletons.

At the time of his resignation in December, Dube was facing serious allegations of gender-based violence (GBV), having allegedly assaulted a female colleague at the Durban-based club while on club duty at the FNB Stadium on December 12.

The duo was part of the club’s contingent as AmaZulu were playing Mamelodi Sundowns in the one-day Carling Black Label Cup football jamboree.

Usuthu were beaten 3-0 by Masandwana.

The matter was not reported to the police after management intervened and a truce was reached between Dube and the woman.

According to Sunday World sources, AmaZulu players are aware of the incident, but were told to keep it hush-hush as management resolved to release Dube from his duties by mutual agreement and retain the woman’s service,

One of our sources said Dube and the woman had a work-related confrontation when matters got out of hand and Dube lost his cool and allegedly slapped the woman.

“Remember that Dube and [club chairman Sandile] Zungu are home boys from Umlazi. Zungu had to take a decision because he had to protect the club’s image and that of Dube and the woman as well,” said our source.

A month after the incident, Dube issued a statement on social media, announcing he was resigning from the club.

“A special thanks to club president Sandile Zungu, thank you for always believing in me. Goodbye AmaZulu FC. You will always be in my heart, and I will never forget the incredible times and memories which we made in the last two years. It was a special journey.”

The woman, who is known to Sunday World was approached for comment at Moses Mabhida Stadium, where AmaZulu were revealing the team’s technical team on Thursday. She was unwilling to speak and became agitated, saying the newspaper could go ahead and publish anything it deemed fit. When Sunday World called her on Friday she said: “I am at work as we speak, and I am not prepared to talk about this any further.”

Dube distanced himself from the GBV allegations, saying his hands were clean.“I did nothing wrong. I have a 23-year-old daughter and fiancée of four years. I never lay a hand on them. I cannot beat someone I just met on the street. I’ve never even punched a man.

“I am not prepared to speak about this as my lawyers are handling the matters.”

