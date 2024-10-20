News

Ambulance workers probed for sabotage

By Sunday World
Mobile clinics are part of the emergency fleet in Mpumalanga’s health department / Facebook

Mpumalanga authorities are investigating shocking claims that some workers within the Department of Health have been deliberately causing damage to ambulances, rendering them unfit for use.

Sunday World has learnt through insiders who spoke on condition of anonymity that VW service centre mechanics raised the alarm when ambulances were brought in for routine repairs displayed signs of delibe­rate tampering.

