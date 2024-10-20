Ambulance workers probed for sabotage

Mpumalanga authorities are investigating shocking claims that some workers within the Department of Health have been deliberately causing damage to ambulances, rendering them unfit for use.

Sunday World has learnt through insiders who spoke on condition of anonymity that VW service centre mechanics raised the alarm when ambulances were brought in for routine repairs displayed signs of delibe­rate tampering.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content