News

American actress Betty White dies at 99

By Anelisa Sibanda

Johannesburg- Amercia Actress Betty White has passed.

The Emmy Award winning passed just three weeks before her 100th birthday.

White passed on New Year’s Eve.

White capped a career of more than 80 years by becoming America’s geriatric sweetheart.

Best known for her memorable roles on The Golden Girls and The Mary Tlyer Moore Show.

Author

