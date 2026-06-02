ANALYSIS| ANC Women’s League is correct for not sacking Sisisi Tolashe

The ANC Women’s League has correctly called the ANC parent body’s bluff in the unprecedented and undue pressure to get rid of their troubled president, Sisisi Tolashe.

Instead, the Women’s League at its national executive committee meeting on Saturday took a sober decision to place Tolashe on special leave while she attends to the ANC national disciplinary committee (NDC), where she is being processed for allegedly bringing the party into disrepute.

The decision is in stark contrast to the undue pressure applied on izimbokodo by the parent body, whose secretary-general Fikile Mbalula addressed their meeting on Saturday.

Integrity Commission report

We now await to see how the ANC mother body itself deals with Tolashe because the questionable Integrity Commission report says she must be removed not only as Women’s League president but also as a member of the ANC NEC.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and his colleagues in the NEC who “endorsed” the Integrity Commission report knew it was a nonsensical report that was going to be difficult to implement.

It is little wonder, then, that Mbalula tried to place the ball in the court of the Women’s League to shield the ANC NEC.

Tolashe not criminally charged

As Women’s League correctly resolved, Tolashe cannot be placed on step-aside because she is not criminally charged.

She cannot be suspended without undergoing a fair hearing, where she is allowed to fully state her case.

“The NEC engaged extensively on the decisions taken by the ANC, and albeit our autonomous standing within the ANC, the ANC Women’s League has an obligation to fully comply with the decisions of the ANC at all material times,” reads the Women’s League post-NEC statement.

“Notwithstanding the gravity of the allegations made against Comrade Tolashe, the ANC Women’s League cannot negate the doctrine of natural justice and the presumption of innocence, which is enshrined in Section 35 of the Constitution of the Republic.

“Therefore, in acknowledging that the ANC has not directed the ANCWL President to be placed on Step Aside, but subjected her to the ANC Disciplinary process, the Special NEC unanimously took a decision for the President to take a leave of absence in order for her to focus on the disciplinary processes of the ANC.”

No leg to stand on for Integrity Commission

So, exactly under what mechanism was the Integrity Commission hoping that Tolashe would be removed?

The quickness and ease with which the IC moves for punitive measures, even against established precedent, where female comrades are found wanting, is a cause for concern.

It is commendable that the Women’s League this time moved immediately to take a stand that protects one of their own from an unfair political maneuver from the Integrity Commission and the ANC NEC.

The hidden political motives of some in the ANC parent body cannot be understated.

Ramaphosa walks on eggshells

It is reasonable to assume that ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa must have reservations about having Tolashe continue leading the Women’s League after he removed her as social development minister.

The dangers are apparent and obvious because an aggrieved Tolashe leading the Women’s League has the potential to problematise Ramaphosa.

She can mobilise the ANCWL against the head of state, as she should, who does not need internal rebellion now of all times given his Phala Phala problems.

Murmurs among the igama lamakhosikazi malibongwe brigade of a Ramaphosa with a strong hand against female comrades have also been long-standing corridor talk in ANC circles.

Many, justifiably, feel Ramaphosa was quick to axe former higher education minister Hlehle Nkabane and Tolashe when there are equally chaotic male ministers to whom grace is extended.

This lobby, convincingly so, argues that higher education minister Buti Manamela should have been fired alongside Tolashe for his embarrassing shenanigans in his ministry.

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