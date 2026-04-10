ANALYSIS| DA’s high-stakes conference to test party’s identity in GNU era

The upcoming Democratic Alliance (DA) elective conference is shaping up to be one of the most consequential in the party’s history, marking a clear break from the predictability that once defined its internal contests.

In previous years, DA conferences were largely orderly, unfolding on the margins of national political drama. Outcomes were often anticipated and downright predictable in both the leadership outcome and policy direction.

And while media interest remained steady, there was little sense of real competition. That is no longer the case.

Uncharted territory

The DA now finds itself in uncharted territory as a governing partner at national level, a shift that has raised the stakes for its leadership race and policy posture.

At the centre of the contest are Sibusiso Dyonase and Geordin Hill-Lewis, two figures who represent different strands within the party.

Dyonase, a long-standing DA member with deep roots in its organisational structures, has positioned himself as a unifier capable of reconnecting the party with a broader support base. His campaign emphasises internal cohesion and the need to rebuild trust at grassroots level.

Hill-Lewis, the mayor of Cape Town and widely regarded as the frontrunner, brings executive experience and a record of governance in the DA’s electoral stronghold. He is closely associated with the party’s policy-driven, technocratic approach and is likely to appeal to delegates seeking stability and continuity in the GNU era.

Right-wing politics cloud

Beyond personalities, the leadership race reflects deeper questions about the DA’s future. Central to this is the need to confront persistent perceptions that the party leans towards right-wing politics, while demonstrating genuine inclusivity not only in its messaging but within its internal structures.

The DA continues to grapple with perceptions about its inclusivity. While it has long defined itself as a non-racial party, internal debates and past controversies have raised questions about whether this principle is fully reflected in its leadership and decision-making.

Issues around the representation of black leaders, the party’s appeal to majority voters, and its ability to meaningfully transform its internal culture remain unresolved.

How the next leader navigates these challenges will be critical, both for internal unity and for building broader electoral credibility.

Factionalism

Equally important will be the ability to manage a party that is becoming increasingly factional. The DA’s long-term survival may depend on whether it can unite behind a shared vision, rather than fragmenting over positions linked to coalition arrangements that may prove temporary.

Factional tensions have become more visible, reflecting underlying ideological divides. Differences often emerge between those who favour a pragmatic, coalition-based approach to governance and those who argue the party must sharpen its opposition stance to protect its identity.

GNU balancing act

With several ministerial positions in its hands, including party leader John Steenhuisen’s role as minister of agriculture, the DA must balance its dual identity as both a governing partner and an opposition force. The next leader will need to manage relations with the ANC without eroding the party’s distinct character.

Steenhuisen’s cooperative approach within the GNU has drawn mixed reactions. While some see it as a necessary step in a coalition environment, others view it as weakening the party’s oppositional edge, particularly as it continues to challenge government decisions through the courts. This debate is likely to shape leadership preferences at the conference.

Ultimately, the next leader will also face the challenge of safeguarding the party’s integrity as it navigates the realities of state power. As the DA gains greater access to government, it will need to guard against internal complacency and ensure that its leaders remain focused on governance, accountability and the principles it has long championed.

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