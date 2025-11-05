ANC berates Neville Delport for jumping ship to ‘right-wing’ DA

The ANC has launched a scathing attack on former Western Cape Secretary Neville Delport following his resignation from the organisation and his subsequent move to the DA.

In a strongly worded statement issued by national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu shortly after the announcement on Wednesday, the ANC said it was “neither surprised nor shaken” by Delport’s decision to leave. It accuses him of holding “regressive and narrow ideological views” that sought to divide South Africans along apartheid-era racial lines.

“Delport’s exit affirms the correctness of our ongoing reconfiguration, which aims to restore the ANC’s integrity, discipline, and ideological clarity. Those who harbour opportunism, self-interest, and political convenience have no place in a renewed ANC,” it reads.

Betrayal of struggle for equality

The party further criticised Delport for joining what it called a “right-wing formation” that is “anti-transformation, anti-justice, and indifferent to the suffering of Palestinians”.

According to the ANC, his move exposes the political bankruptcy of individuals who abandon the struggle for equality and social justice.

“His self-ejection validates that the ANC is on the right path. A path that prizes principle over position, and loyalty to the people over loyalty to privilege,” Bhengu added.

The ANC insists that its renewal drive is not about purging individuals, but about rebuilding the movement’s moral centre.

“The ANC of Luthuli, Tambo, and Hani will not be captured by personal ambition,” Bhengu said.

“We remain the people’s movement, committed to justice, equality, and dignity for all.”

The party concluded by reaffirming its mission to unite South Africans across racial and class divides.

Focused on party renewal

“Those who depart expose their contradictions,” the statement read. “But those who remain strengthen our resolve.”

Delport was last week announced as an additional member of the provincial task team. This was following the party’s decision to reconfigure its Western Cape structure. And this can be seen as a demotion from his previous position as the ANC provincial secretary.

He was then announced as one of the newest members of the DA on Wednesday afternoon. The announcement was made by DA Federal Council Chair Helen Zille in Cape Town.

DA lapping up defectors

Other ANC members who ditched the ANC include Bonnievale Ward Councillor Daniel Baadjies. As well as Cederberg Ward Councillor Paul Strauss, and Jason Donn, who is the regional executive member in the party.

“ANC support is in decline across South Africa, and in the Western Cape it is in terminal decline. In contrast, DA support continues to grow. And momentum is building behind the DA’s offer to reform South Africa’s economy, grow jobs for all, and replace BEE,” according to Zille.

