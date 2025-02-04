ANC bigwig Bongani Bongo demands R38m for wrongful arrest

Advocate Bongani Bongo, the former state security minister, has informed the state attorney that he was demanding R38-million for wrongful arrest and prosecution as well as emotional and financial suffering.

If this does not happen within 30 days, Bongo’s demand continues; he will proceed to sue the state for the same amount in a court of law.

Bongo, in a letter dated January 24, wrote to the National Prosecuting Authority head Shamila Batohi, Minister of Justice Khensani Kubayi, and national police commissioner Fannie Masemola, fingering them in their official capacity for the wrongful arrest relating to the purchase of land in Mpumalanga during his time there as manager: legal services at the provincial department of human settlements.

Sunday World has seen the letter.

Emotional shock and trauma

As a result of the case in which Bongo was “discharged” in November 2023, he alleges that he suffered damages totalling R38-million.

His breakdown of the figure is that he suffered to the value of R3-million, R600K for emotional shock and trauma stemming from the arrest, as well as R400K from legal costs from defending himself after being charged.

Furthermore, Bongo believes that he deserves compensation to the value of R9.2-million for “malicious prosecution” and the humiliation and trauma that came with that.

He closes off his claim with a demand for R25-million for loss of income and career prospects limitations that came with the reputational damage he suffered from the case.

Bongo says owing to this case, his political career took a serious knock, such that he is now no longer a member of parliament after the ANC removed his name from the list ahead of the May 24 elections due to the step-aside rule of the former liberation movement.

Bongo in court for corruption charges

“Against the background of the foregoing, we hold instructions to demand from you, as we hereby do, payment of the amount of R38 200 000.00 [thirty-eight million, two hundred thousand rands],” wrote Bongo’s lawyers, Singwane and Partners Attorneys, within 30 days from the date of receipt of this letter.

“We are further advised that if the said amount is not paid during the period provided above, we hold instructions to proceed with summons and particulars of claim without any further notice to yourselves.”

Meanwhile, Bongo on Tuesday appeared at the Cape Town magistrate’s court to face fresh charges of corruption relating to allegations that he attempted to bribe advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara, who was the evidence leader of parliament’s Eskom inquiry in 2017 during the Zuma years.

He is facing the music for the second time in the case after he was “wrongfully acquitted” by then Western Cape Judge President and now uMkhonto weSizwe Party deputy president John Hlophe.

Bongo was released on R5 000 bail and is due back in court on March 4.

