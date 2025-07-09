ANC councillor Thabang Masemola shot dead in Mamelodi

The ANC in Tshwane says it is dismayed by the shooting of Ward 10 Councillor Thabang Masemola, who was killed in Mamelodi on Tuesday afternoon.

Bafuzi Yabo, ANC Greater Tshwane regional spokesperson, confirmed that Masemola was ambushed by unknown attackers.

Yabo raised concern over what he described as a growing trend of councillor killings that are rarely solved.

“It is quite disturbing that the spate of killings of councillors is not receding at a quick enough pace. And it is getting more worrisome because many of these cases are never resolved. With no successful arrests and convictions made,” said Yabo.

Spate of councillors killings

Yabo recalled the killings of other councillors in Tshwane. These include Siphiwe Montlha of Ward 37 in Soshanguve, Esther Motumane of Ward 19 in Winterveldt, and Tshepo Motaung of Ward 22 in Mabopane.

“This killing opens up old wounds of other councillors who fell to the barrel of a gun.

“The lack of arrests and successful prosecution of the perpetrators seems to have emboldened killers to kill even more councillors. This far, no further,” Yabo exclaimed.

He urged the police and law enforcement agencies to take strong action and investigate all these killings.

He also appealed to its members to support the family by not sharing pictures or videos of the incident.

“All ANC members in the region are requested to respect the family’s grief by not posting any pictures or video clips of the unfortunate incident and give them support during their time of bereavement.

Shocked ANC calls for respect for family

“We share our heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the Masemola family, the membership of the ANC and the whole community of Ward 10,” said Yabo.

The ANC leadership in Tshwane said it will communicate funeral details once they have consulted with the Masemola family.

Ofentse Madzebatela, DA Tshwane Caucus Chief Whip, also shared message of condolence to the ANC and family of Masemola.

He said the issue of councillor killings should be attended. Madzebatela described councillors as selfless public servants who go beyond the call of duty to ensure that the work gets done.

DA calls for police action

“The DA calls upon law enforcement to act swiftly to bring the perpetrators to book. Public trust in the SAPS has been deeply eroded due to years of corruption and unfulfilled promises,” said Madzebatela.

“We demand justice for the Masemola family. Not only has a young politician been deprived of a promising career, but his family, Council and residents of Mamelodi are poorer for his loss.”

