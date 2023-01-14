ANC councillor, two others shot dead in Mpumalanga

The police in Mpumalanga are investigating a shooting incident that claimed the lives of 36-year-old ANC ward councillor Sbonelo Mthembu and two others in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga on Friday.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli, the three deceased were shot and killed at a certain yard in Mkhondo.

“The councillor as well as his mechanic were dropped off by a friend who was driving a bakkie when suddenly three armed men appeared in the yard. The suspects reportedly fired multiple shots at the councillor who was in the yard, and also fatally shot the friend who was still inside his bakkie,” shared Mdhluli.

The mechanic was also gunned down and the suspects fled the scene in an “unknown direction”.

“When police and medical practitioners arrived at the scene, they found a male victim lying motionless behind a steering wheel of a white bakkie with a gunshot wound. The paramedics certified him dead at the scene,” Mdhluli said.

He added: “The Police at Piet Retief as well as the paramedics were informed about the incident whilst the Councillor and his mechanic were privately taken to a nearby hospital. The mechanic was unfortunately certified dead-on arrival meanwhile the Councillor succumbed to his injuries moments later.”

A case of three counts of murder was opened, meanwhile, the suspects remain at large.

“Police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrators to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MySAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

“A dedicated team of experts in the field of investigation was immediately assembled under the leadership of the Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela to probe this disheartening incident with an anticipation to swiftly bring perpetrators thereof to book,” said Mdhluli.

