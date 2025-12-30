ANC deputy president race gets spicy with Phophi Ramathuba entering the fray

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba is being touted as a contender in the race for second-in-charge position in the ANC at its 2027 national congress.

There are growing calls that Ramathuba should raise her hand as an option for ANC deputy president, with mounting pressure for a female deputy president.

Ramathuba will, however, have a serious challenge. She would have to first win the provincial conference to have better bargaining chips for deputy president of the former liberation movement.

She is poised to compete for the top position in the ANC in the province. And she will be competing against the formidable Polokwane mayor John Mpe.

Up against other hopefuls

But that will not be the only challenge for Ramathuba. Because even if she overcomes Mpe, there are several other female ANC deputy president hopefuls.

This too will make the task a mountain to climb, as geographical spread is often also a consideration when the ANC elects new leaders.

From Limpopo, ministers in the presidency, Maropene Ramokgopa and Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, have also had their names bandied about for the ANC’s No. 2.

This while Dr Gwen Ramokgopa and Mmamoloko Kubayi, who are also eyeing the office, can also be considered to be Limpopians, although in reality they are Gautengers.

As things stand, it appears that the race for ANC deputy president is going to be isphithiphithi for the next national congress. Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane has also been mentioned as a potential candidate for deputy president of the Pixley Seme Street-based political party.

Despite the six – Mokonyane, the two Ramokgopas, Ntshavheni, Kubayi and Ramathuba – there are several male hopefuls also in the running.

Oscar Mabuyane

Those include Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane. There is a lobby trying to convince ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula to instead run for Number 2 and allow Paul Mashatile to graduate to the top office.

That campaign has, however, failed to take off, including the lobbyists wanting Mbalula to remain in his current role of administration chief.

Another ANC office set for immense contestation is that of treasurer-general, currently held by Dr Ramokgopa.

While the likes of Andile Lungisa, Mzwandile Masina, Pule Mabe and Bejani Chauke are said to be considering running again after falling short in the last national conference, an unexpected candidate has thrown his name into the hat. That being NEC member Nkenke “Nat” Kekana.

His campaign, although underground for now, has been gaining traction.

Secretary-General post

In the fight for the engine of the ANC — the Secretary-General post — NEC member Mdumiseni Ntuli and Northern Cape provincial chairperson Zamani Saul are the frontrunners so far. Mokonyane is also being pushed to put her name forward for this post as a natural progression since she is deputy in the current term of office.

Mabuyane is also said to be considering the position of national chairperson.

For the top job, the two contenders, for now, are Mashatile and Mbalula. With several other fringe hopefuls entering the race.

The chance-takers, for now, are Parliament Speaker Thoko Didiza, Electricity Minister Sputla Ramokgopa and billionaire Patrice Motsepe.

