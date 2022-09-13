ANC Eastern Cape reaffirms support for Ramaphosa’s second term

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has reaffirmed its support for President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term during its special provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting.

The meeting also resolved to lobby for provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane to be Ramaphosa’s deputy.

The province resolved during its elective conference in May to lobby for Mabuyane to be among the ruling party’s top six officials, but it has been been flip-flopping on the exact top six positions.

The deputy presidency has become the most coveted position in the ANC with names Paul Mashatile, Ronald Lamola and Mmamoloko Kubayi also being nominated or indicating their interests.

The party’s provincial spokesperson, Loyiso Magqashela, refuted reports that the Minister for Small Business Development, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, is also vying for the deputy presidency, and said it is a view from a PEC member but not a resolution of the meeting.

“The reports are a distortion, whoever leaked it was trying to create confusion and portray us as a confused province,” said Magqashela.

He said more work has been done in lobbying for Mabuyane, adding that the province will intensify its campaign. However, he could not disclose which provinces they are talking to.

Magqashela said the province is not only lobbying for Mabuyane but for more women to be added in the top six.

In its post-PEC meeting statement, the province said Mabuyane will bring a diverse set of skills that will assist the ANC in its renewal. The Eastern Cape also wants Gwede Mantashe to remain as the party’s national chairperson, saying this is for continuity.

It also warned that it will not tolerate violence during the party’s branch general meetings.

