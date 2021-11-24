ANC Eastern Cape unveils mayors, deputy mayors and speakers

Johannesburg- The African National Congress in the Eastern Cape has revealed its mayors, deputy mayors, and speaker, with women dominating all three positions in the province.

According to a press statement released by the party, 24 women stand in as mayors and deputy mayors, 21 as speakers while it is 18 men in the mayoral positions and 16 as speakers of the respective councils.

This comes after the National Executive Committee (NEC) reaffirmed a report that was filed on mayoral candidates following an extended meeting of mayoral interviews that took place last week.

“Their collective governance skills, political experience, leadership capability, management and technical skills to execute the people’s mandate and the ANC’s commitment to gender equality will help us a great deal in driving the programme for good governance and deliver quality services to our communities. This is undisputable demonstration of the ANC’s commitment to advancing our mission to create a non-sexist society and build together better communities,” read the statement.

“We have no doubt that all the comrades will carry out their political responsibilities to the best of their abilities, whilst putting the needs of our communities first,” it concluded.

Sunday World

Author