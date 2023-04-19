ANC, EFF accused of blocking ousting of Johannesburg mayor

The ANC and EFF are being accused of attempting to block the collapse of a motion of no confidence against City of Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad from Al Jama-Ah.

ActionSA caucus leader in Johannesburg Funzi Ngobeni alleged that the ANC and EFF sat out a council programming committee meeting on Tuesday where his party was expected to table the motion, deliberately collapsing the sitting.

Ngobeni said that his party will seek a legal recourse “to ensure that the city is not stolen and that the will of the Johannesburg people prevails.”

“The move is another desperate attempt by the ANC-EFF coalition of doom to cling to power, as they know they do not have the numbers to defeat the motion of no confidence in their mayor Amad, said Ngobeni, adding that ActionSA plans to seek legal recourse.

“They know that they have embarrassed the residents of Johannesburg by electing mayor Amad and are now attempting to protect themselves from embarrassment of facing a motion of no confidence.”

He said his party will not allow the ANC-EFF coalition to get away with “this undemocratic attempt to stay in power and will pursue all means, including heading to the courts, to ensure the city’s executive is held accountable”.

“Mayor Amad has failed to implement the city’s policies such as the informal trading policy while service delivery continues to decline.

“Mayor Amad’s EFF-ANC coalition also voted against an ActionSA motion to remove bucket toilets in the city, leaving our most marginalised residents worse off.

“The residents of Johannesburg have suffered long enough from the ANC-EFF [alliance] and [Gauteng] premier Panyaza Lesufi’s back-door dealings to gain access to the city’s coffers, and ActionSA will not allow them to get away with it.”

Nkululeko Dunga, EFF Gauteng chairperson, told Sunday World: “There is no such a thing. We have never engaged ActionSA on that and we are part of governance through our representation of MMCs [members of mayoral committee] in Joburg.”

The ANC Johannesburg region had not responded to Sunday World enquiries at the time of publishing.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author