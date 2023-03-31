ANC, EFF reclaim Ekurhuleni

The coalition between the ANC and EFF has once again seized control of another city in Gauteng, taking back power from the DA in Ekurhuleni.

While the coalition now controls two of Gauteng’s big-budget metropolitan municipalities, the capital city of Tshwane remains under their DA-led rivals.

On Thursday, the coalition known for leveraging minority parties in political battles voted for Sivuyile Ngodwana of the AIC to become Executive Mayor of Ekurhuleni. Earlier in the day DA mayor Tania Campbell was ousted through a motion of no confidence.

Out of 204 total votes, 129 councillors voted for Ngodwana, who said he was confident that his administration would improve where Campbell and the DA failed.

He said that the reason for joining forces with the ANC and EFF to remove the DA was due to residents’ dissatisfaction with the lack of service delivery.

He also said that while political instability exists in cities across the province, the newly formed coalition would ensure Ekurhuleni was not adversely affected.

Ngodwana said his mandate was to regain lost trust and to deliver essential services effectively.

“All what we need to do as this city is to accelerate service delivery to the residents of Ekurhuleni. They have lost their trust in us as politicians because you will remember what is happening around the city. We do not want to see that happening again here in Ekurhuleni. We will make sure that we stay united,” he said.

Over the past few months, Gauteng’s three metros – Tshwane, Johannesburg, and Ekurhuleni – have experienced a series of political maneuvers resulting in the toppling of mayors and speakers.

The DA has been battling it out with the ANC and EFF since Mpho Phalatse’s tenure in the City of Johannesburg. Concurrently, the ANC and EFF plotted and removed Phalatse while simultaneously colluding to remove Campbell in Ekurhuleni.

Phalatse’s ousting even ended up in the Johannesburg High Court when the ANC’s Dada

Morero briefly held the mayoral chair but was ousted. The ANC-EFF alliance then worked together with Al Jama-Ah and voted for Thapelo Amad as mayor.

After failing to remove Campbell, they turned their sights on the City of Tshwane, which was also plagued by political instability. In February, alleged fraudster and insolvent Murunwa Makwarela was appointed mayor through collaboration between the ANC, EFF, and minority parties. However, his tenure was short-lived.

Since his resignation in March, the city has been beset by chaos and drama, making it difficult to elect the next mayor. However, this week, the DA’s Cilliers Brink finally succeeded in his bid to become mayor of the City of Tshwane. This was after three unsuccessful attempts.

Following his election, Brink expressed his determination to bring order back to Tshwane by enhancing service delivery and addressing financial issues.

He aimed to develop a capital city that benefits all residents and provides opportunities for everyone to prosper. He said that the city can only thrive if everyone works collectively towards a common goal of making it a great place for all its inhabitants.

