ANC fails to win crucial by-election in KwaZulu-Natal

The electoral misfortunes of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal continue with the Independent Electoral Commission on Thursday announcing that the IFP has retained ward 12 under Mthonjaneni local municipality, in the north of the province.

The ward became vacant after the death of an IFP councilor who had won it by 58.05% during the 2021 by-elections. Wednesday’s by-election saw the IFP amassing 1 601 (63%) votes while the ruling party received 746 (29 %) votes.

The ward was contested by Bonginkosi Nsele (IFP), Mxolisi Ntuli (EFF), Sakhiseni Mthabela (ANC) and the National Freedom Party’s Khulelani Vilakazi, which was the third-biggest party in the by-elections receiving 143 votes (63%).

The red berets recorded only 40 (0.2%) votes. A win by a ruling party would have been a blow for the IFP which does not have the outright majority in the council.

Mthonjaneni is under the King Cetshwayo district municipality in the small rural town of Melmoth between Olundi and eShowe.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author