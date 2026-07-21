ANC Free State secretary warns against RDP housing scams after donating home to needy family

The ANC’s Free State provincial secretary, Polediso Dihelele Motsoeneng, has warned residents not to fall victim to fraudsters posing as government officials to sell RDP houses, saying criminals are exploiting the province’s housing crisis to scam desperate families.

The warning comes as the Free State remains one of the provinces with a significant housing backlog, while several government officials are facing corruption-related charges linked to housing and public administration. Scammers impersonate MEC Last week, the Free State Department of Cooperative Governance and Human Settlements (Cogta) alerted the public to a fraudulent scheme in which scammers are using the name and image of MEC Saki Mokoena to deceive residents.

According to the department, criminals created fake social media accounts claiming to sell Breaking New Ground (BNG) houses in Bloemfontein for R50 000. The scam has raised concerns among political leaders, with Motsoeneng urging residents not to pay anyone who promises access to government housing.

He spoke to Sunday World on Saturday while participating in a Mandela Day 67 Minutes programme in his hometown of Bethlehem, where he donated a fully furnished three-bedroom house to the destitute family of late ANC stalwart Lucy Mosia. Motsoeneng said it was deeply concerning that criminals were preying on vulnerable people desperate for homes. ‘Criminals are taking advantage of our people’ “These criminals are taking advantage of our people, knowing very well that they are in desperate need of housing. While the ANC-led government in the province is working hard to reduce the housing backlog, we are also forced to fight criminals who are exploiting the ordinary people,” he said. “We cannot allow people to use the names of politicians and government officials to steal from vulnerable communities. Residents must verify any housing information with the relevant government department and never pay money for an RDP house.” Motsoeneng said community leaders had a responsibility to improve people’s lives beyond their political duties. Commitment to giving back to his community He added that his latest donation formed part of his commitment to giving back to his community.

“As a leader of the ANC, I have chosen to make my own contribution by supporting projects that improve people’s lives wherever I can. These may seem like small contributions, but they make a meaningful difference to those who need help.” Motsoeneng said other ANC leaders in the Free State were also exploring community development initiatives aimed at complementing government’s service delivery programmes. During the Mandela Day programme, he also distributed food parcels to vulnerable families in Bethlehem. He further praised MEC Mokoena for his commitment to addressing the province’s housing backlog. “MEC Mokoena has demonstrated a genuine passion for ensuring that more families receive decent housing. We have seen many deserving beneficiaries receiving homes across the province, and that work must continue,” Motsoeneng said. Residents urged to report fraud The Free State Department of Cooperative Governance and Human Settlements has urged residents to report anyone demanding payment in exchange for government housing, warning that RDP and BNG houses are allocated through an official government process and are never sold to beneficiaries.

Motsoeneng also stressed that it was the responsibility of caring leaders in communities to identify problems faced by the people and come up with strategies to assist wherever they can.

“Before we become politicians, we are humans like others, and it should be our prerogative to also play our part in building the nation and meet our government halfway towards upliting the lives of our people. This should not only be at the time when we go to elections. In my case, I have built an ICT Hub fully equipped with 21 laptops, printing equipment and Wi-Fi connectivity to support teaching and learning at Motshepuwa Primary School in Bohlokong. Based on my responsibility as a leader of the ANC, I have also decided to contribute in my community through these small contributions I am making to assist the government where I can,” said Motsoeneng.

He said that ANC leaders in the Free State have also shown interests towards playing their part in their communities where they aim to activate projects on their own to assist the government where they can.

Motsoeneng also said that he was inspired by Cogta and MEC Mokoena’s passion to deal with the housing backlog in the province.

Mokoena comes from Bethlehem as well and his passion to eradicate housing backlog has saw many families in Free State being handed over houses across the province.

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