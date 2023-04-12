ANC heavyweight Mabuyakhulu back in court for fraud

The case against former ANC deputy chairperson and MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs in KwaZulu-Natal, Mike Mabuyakhulu, resumes on Wednesday.

Mabuyakhulu together with his co-accused appeared at the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday, but the matter was rolled over because one of the accused was reportedly ill.

Natasha Kara, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, confirmed the adjournment, saying: “The matter sat down for continuation of the state case, however, when the matter started one of the attorneys advised that her client was not feeling well and he would be available tomorrow [Wednesday].”

Mabuyakhulu, former head of department Desmond Golding, his wife Brenda Mabuyakhulu, Nothando Zungu, Ntokozo Ndlovu, Basil Ninela and other service providers are charged with fraud, theft, corruption and money-laundering.

According to the state, the accused conspired to loot money meant for the North Sea Jazz Festival which did not see the light of day, but the department went ahead and spent R28-million paying service providers.

The state further alleged that Mabuyakhulu and the department officials received kickbacks and enabled the corruption frenzy.

The accused have already lost a section 342(a) court bid where they wanted the matter to be thrown out of court citing unreasonable delays.

