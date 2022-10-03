ANC heavyweight Mike Mabuyakhulu back in court for corruption

The corruption trial against ANC heavyweight Mike Mabuyakhulu is expected to resume at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday.

Mabuyakhulu, who is out on R50 000 bail, will be tried in court along 15 co-accused. They are charged with corruption, theft, and money-laundering to the tune of R28-million relating to a ghost North Sea Jazz Festival.

It is alleged that Mabuyakhulu and his co-accused benefitted through their companies which were allegedly paid R28-million for the festival billed to take place in Durban in 2012.

According to media reports, the group last appeared at the high court in May where they filed an application arguing that the trial is unreasonably being delayed.

However, the application was dismissed.

This is a developing story…

