ANC in charge of government but does not run state – Mbalula

ANC administration boss Fikile Mbalula says although the party is in government, the state apparatus is run by enemies of the national democratic revolution.

As a result, charged Mbalula during a media briefing at Luthuli House on Wednesday, some of the blame apportioned to the ANC is misguided.

Mbalula was directing the scathing attack on opposition parties who are out to unseat the ANC, as well as their “sponsors” he categorised as the “ruling class” that he believes is hellbent on seeing the ANC collapse come 2024 general elections.

Mbalula said the party is aware of how coordinated its enemies are, including through the proliferation of many new parties and the sabotage at Eskom.

He challenged the newly formed parties to play an open and fair game and reveal their funders.

According to him, referencing with the South African Rainbow Alliance, it is shocking that most of the new parties “have posters everywhere” just days after their formation, which was a revelation that powerful forces were in on it as the bigger agenda to remove the ANC from power.

“These people are liquid and monied. They launch a party today, tomorrow it is all over. But they must declare, so we can know who gives them the money. It is shocking stuff,” Mbalula said.

Loadshedding due to sabotage

“We are here in this loadshedding today and when we say there is an act of sabotage, it is as if there is an over-defence of the ANC and its failures.

“The ANC is in charge, but the state is run by other people. Yes, it is not ANC members who run Eskom, it is South African people who are employed based on their qualifications and the state is like that, which we seek to transform.

“In the state, you have everybody, but others may be working to perpetuate the agenda [of the enemies of the revolution] and that agenda is to stop the ANC at all costs.”

Mbalula said he has bad news for all the forces ganging up to dethrone the ANC in the national and provincial elections next year, because that is not going to happen.

So confident was Mbalula he put his head on the block that he will be standing on the same platform post the elections to celebrate ANC victory.

According to the firebrand secretary-general, the only way the ANC can lose power is if its traditional voters stay away on election day.

But none of the existing political parties and new ones have the policies that appeal to the largest population like those of the ANC.

Anyone who votes for anything else other than the ANC, charged Mbalula, needs mental examination.

No alternative to the ANC

Mbalula insisted that the ANC is standing on solid ground and does not see any alternative that will obliterate the oldest liberation party in Africa.

“There is nothing in the registration weekend that told us we are losing power. Opposition can claim easy victories because it is part of their game, but we are focused.

“Others have been launching manifestos. I saw Herman Mashaba in Hammanskraal, he only addressed his relatives there. Gayton McKenzie was mimicking Julius Malema at Orlando Stadium.

“I saw Vuyo Zungula from ATM [African Transformation Movement] also launching their manifesto, but by Christmas everyone would have forgotten what they said.

“We are launching on February 24 at Moses Mabhida Stadium. I saw Malema, once he heard that we are going to Moses Mabhida Stadium, he announced that they are also launching their manifesto there on February 10.

“But once we launch, then you will see that the campaign has begun.”

