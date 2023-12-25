ANC kicked me out of Zahara’s funeral programme – Mbuli

Mzwakhe Mbuli, affectionately known as the People’s Poet, was snubbed by the ANC during the funeral service of Bulelwa Mkutukwana.

Mkutukwana, popularly known by her stage name Zahara, was laid to rest at the weekend.

In a statement sent to Sunday World, Mbuli alleges that he was meant to honour the Loliwe hitmaker at her funeral but his named was removed from the programme in the last hour.

Zahara was laid to rest following a funeral service held at the East London International Convention Centre on Saturday.

Mbuli said in a statement that he was calmed down by Zahara’s cousin and manager Oyama Dyosiba, who alerted him a day before the funeral that his name had been removed from the funeral progromme.

“Last week, Oyama conveyed the family’s sentiments [for Mzwakhe Mbuli] to perform the Mandela song [at the late star’s funeral service],”

Mbuli said after discussions with other organisers of the funeral including the ANC, he was removed from the programme.

Blame put at the door of ANC

“Oyama apologised and expressed his disappointment without mincing words that the ANC kicked out Mzwakhe Mbuli’s name, they have changed the funeral programme,” added the music icon.

Mbuli said he sympathised with Dyosiba and appreciated the family’s wishes.

According to Mbuli, Dyosiba said: “Mhlekazi wam, beka umoya phantsi [please calm down], may her soul rest in peace.”

Mbuli collaborated with Zahara on the Mandela hit song which is on the Phendula album.

In total, 19 performances (of the song) were held before the last show which was canned following the passing of former president Nelson Mandela.

Mbuli and Zahara went on to perform at Madiba’s memorial at Waterkloof Military Base in Pretoria before the statesman’s funeral was held in Qunu, Eastern Cape on December 15 2013.

Mbuli added that he received a phone call from Zahara two days before the return of the Springboks from the Rugby World Cup in Paris, France proposing that they perform the song during celebrations to welcome back the national rugby team.

