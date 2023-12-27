ANC MP Alice Mthembu latest victim of road fatalities

ANC MP Alice Mthembu has died.

It is understood that she passed away following a car accident in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Mourning her sudden passing in a statement on Wednesday, Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo expressed deep sadness, describing her as a dedicated and tireless public representative who served her constituency in KwaZulu-Natal and all of South Africa with unwavering commitment and dedication.

Mthembu, who has been a member of the National Assembly since 2019, served diligently in various parliamentary committees.

Dedicated public representative

“Ms Mthembu, a member of the National Assembly since 2019, served diligently in various parliamentary committees including the committees on communications and digital technologies, defence and military veterans, as well as the joint standing committee on defence,” said Mothapo.

“The presiding officers mourn the passing of a dedicated and tireless public representative who served her constituency in the KwaZulu-Natal province and the people of South Africa with unwavering commitment and dedication.”

Advocate for gender equality

According to Mothapo, Mthembu was a passionate advocate for gender equality, both within and outside of parliament.

Mothapo said: “Both inside and outside of parliament, Ms Mthembu was a dedicated advocate for gender equality and a tireless campaigner for gender perspectives in policy and law-making processes.

“She wholeheartedly devoted herself to the advancement of women’s rights and the empowerment of marginalised groups, leaving an enduring impact on the quest for a fairer society.”

“We share in the family’s sorrow during this painful period and pay tribute to the memory of an exceptional public servant.

“As families gather to celebrate the joyous Christmas season, the loss of precious lives on our roads casts a dark shadow, causing unimaginable pain and grief for countless families.

“Ms Mthembu’s untimely passing serves as a tragic reminder of the alarming levels of accidents that continue to plague our roads, affecting many families.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content