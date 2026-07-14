ANC Mpumalanga condemns Mkhuhlu bloodshed

The African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga has condemned the latest mass shooting in Mkhuhlu, after four people were gunned down and another critically injured on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Monday night, the governing party said it was “deeply saddened and disturbed” by the continued violent killings in Mkhuhlu, including Sunday’s execution-style attack.

“We are equally concerned by the recurring acts of violence that have claimed the lives of many other residents in the area over time,” said ANC provincial secretary Muzi Chirwa.

The party extended its condolences to the bereaved families and wished the surviving victim a full and speedy recovery.

Growing list of victims

The shooting unfolded at about 8.45pm on Sunday in the Crossroads area of Mkhuhlu under the Calcutta policing precinct. According to Acting Mpumalanga Police Commissioner Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, five people were arriving at the entrance of an establishment when unknown gunmen opened fire. Four victims, including three men and one woman, died at the scene, while a fifth was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Police believe the attackers used multiple firearms, although the exact number of suspects remains unknown.

Investigators have opened four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, while the motive for the attack remains under investigation.

The latest attack adds to a growing list of high-profile killings that have shaken the Mkhuhlu and greater Bushbuckridge area in recent years.

ANC ward secretary Shaun Shakatsa Meric Matyeke was shot dead earlier this month, while prominent businessman Big Joe Nyalungu was killed in a shooting in May. ActionSA Bohlabelo regional chairperson and former Kruger National Park executive, Dr Ezrom Mathumbu was gunned down after leaving a political meeting in March 2025. Lot Nkuna, an ANC councillor was assassinated in 2023.

The repeated attacks have fuelled fears that organised criminal groups continue to operate with relative impunity in parts of the Calcutta policing precinct.

Mkhuhlu ‘epicentre for criminal activities’

Addressing the media on Monday, Mkhwanazi described Mkhuhlu as an area that has become a persistent concern for police because of recurring violent crime.

He said officers had conducted an overnight operation in the area on Friday, but the latest attack occurred shortly after police had withdrawn. He added that detectives were pursuing several leads, including possible links to ongoing taxi-related violence, although no motive had yet been confirmed.

Mpumalanga Premier, Mandla Ndlovu visited Mkhuhlu on Monday.

“Mkhuhlu is an epicentre of criminal activities here in the province. They are killing our innocent people,” said the premier, adding that 37 people had been shot dead in the area since January.

The ANC welcomed the Premier’s visit, saying it demonstrated government’s commitment to confronting the violence.

“The ANC is confident that, under the Premier’s leadership and through the work of the MEC and the Acting Provincial Commissioner, the South African Police Service will leave no stone unturned in investigating these heinous crimes, ensuring that those responsible are arrested, prosecuted, and brought to justice.”

Community urged to work with police

The governing party also urged residents to cooperate with police by sharing information that could assist the investigation.

“The ANC supports all efforts by law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate these killings and urges anyone with information that may assist the investigation to come forward and cooperate with the police. Criminality has no place in our communities, and those responsible must face the full might of the law.”

The ANC further called on community leaders, law enforcement agencies and residents to work together to restore peace, safety and stability in Mkhuhlu.

“The continued loss of innocent lives cannot become the norm, and decisive action is required to end this cycle of violence,” Chirwa said.

The party added that it would continue supporting initiatives aimed at building safer communities and work with government, community leaders and other stakeholders to address crime and violence across Mpumalanga.

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