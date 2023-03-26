Subscriptions

News

ANC order against De Ruyter a sham

By Sunday World
The ANC claim former Eskom CEO André De Ruyter has disappeared. / Gallo Images

The ANC pulled the wool over the public’s eye when it claimed it had filed and served a summons on ex-Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.

As De Ruyter left his position as Eskom CEO last month, he accused ANC leaders of using the power utility’s huge procurement as a “feeding trough”.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.


https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author

Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.