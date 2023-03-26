ANC order against De Ruyter a sham

The ANC pulled the wool over the public’s eye when it claimed it had filed and served a summons on ex-Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.

As De Ruyter left his position as Eskom CEO last month, he accused ANC leaders of using the power utility’s huge procurement as a “feeding trough”.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author