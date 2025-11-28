ANC places double attempted murder-accused ward councillor on special leave

A 34-year-old Mpumalanga ANC ward councillor facing two attempted murder charges following a shooting at the home of a teenager who reportedly committed suicide has been placed on special leave by his political party.

Gonrover Masilela, the Ward 29 councillor in Pienaar outside Mbombela, was released on R10 000 bail when he appeared in the Kanyamazane Periodical Court this week on two counts of attempted murder.

City of Mbombela spokesperson Joseph Ngala confirmed that the municipality was aware of Masilela’s criminal charges but could not prejudge the case.

“Cllr Masilela has been charged but not found guilty or convicted of a crime yet. He remains innocent until proven otherwise,” Ngala told Sunday World on Friday.

Step-aside rule effected

Asked whether Masilela was still performing his duties, Ngala confirmed that the councillor has temporarily stepped aside from his council duties.

“His party, the ANC has since asked him to take leave from his Ward Councillor duties in Ward 29 until his matter is concluded. A PR councillor from his party will continue with his duties. He however remains deployed by his party to the municipality,” said Ngala.

Death after schoolground abuse

The case stems from a tragic family dispute triggered by the death of a 16-year-old girl who had reportedly complained about abuse at school.

According to provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Thulisile Magagula, the incident has shaken the community.

“According to information received, on November 20, 2025, a father from Pienaar confronted his 16-year-old daughter after noticing that she appeared distressed and frequently cried. The daughter allegedly informed him that a boy from her school had been abusing her,” Magagula said.

The father, furious and desperate for answers, took his daughter to the alleged perpetrator’s home, but the boy was not present. Magagula said he later returned home and dropped his daughter off. “Later that day, the father discovered that his daughter had committed suicide. He cut the rope she had used to hang herself and rushed her to the nearest clinic, where she was certified dead,” she said.

Family dispute deepens

The tragedy escalated later that evening.

“At approximately 19:30, while the father was at home mourning, he heard noises coming from the sitting room. When he went to investigate, he found members of his late wife’s family present,” Magagula said.

She said the family reportedly confronted him about failing to notify them about the death of the girl, “stating that they also had a right to be notified”.

“An altercation then ensued between the father and his late wife’s family. During the confrontation, a councillor, known to the family as a friend to the late wife’s family, allegedly became involved,” Magagula explained. “The councillor reportedly drew a firearm and fired a shot, grazing the father as well as a neighbour who was attempting to intervene and stop the fight.”

Police action

The two victims were taken to hospital, and police opened two cases of attempted murder at Pienaar SAPS the following day.

Masilela was later arrested. He was granted bail of R10 000 and is expected back in court on January 26, 2026.

