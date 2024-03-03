ANC political school defies Mbalula’s move to deploy Makhura as principal

The ANC political school’s board has cocked a snook at party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s declaration that ex-Gauteng premier David Makhura should take over as principal from Dr David Masondo as principal of the OR Tambo School of Leadership. Former head, David Masondo resigned on Monday.

Last October, Mbalula announced that Masondo, also deputy finance minister, would be removed from the post and Makhura would take over the reins. He added at the time that Masondo’s replacement was for alignment reasons and Makhura was expected to contribute his skills as a full-time deployee and head of political education.

Yesterday ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengi-Motsiri said Makhura was appointed by the national executive committee and the decision still stands.

