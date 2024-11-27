ANC politician Ramatlhodi appointed BaPedi’s first prime minister

Ngoako Ramatlhodi, the former Minister of Mineral Resources, has been announced as the first ever BaPedi royal house’s new prime minister.

The announcement was made at a media briefing hosted by the office of Her Majesty, The Queen of the Bapedi nation, Manyaku Thulare, in Sandton on Wednesday.

Limpopo elder who understands government

According to Kabelo Matsepe (Mampuru Sekwati) from the royal family, Ramatlhodi was appointed to the position because he understands government and is an elder from the province of Limpopo.

“He is an elder who is not political anymore and advocate Ramatlhodi is semi-retired in politics. We wanted someone who will not contaminate the affairs of the kingdom with politics, but a person with experience. And assist the kingdom with issues of economic emancipation,” he said.

He said the prime minister will be the mouthpiece of Her Majesty and the kingship of BaPedi nation.

“The prime minister will assist and advise the throne on issues affecting traditional leaders in the kingdom and the nation. And also establish governance structures, constitution and policies.”

Relationship with Zulu royal family

Additionally, Mampuru Sekwati said the Bapedi royal house has felt side-lined. However, its relationship with the AmaZulu royal house is beautiful.

“We are fine with the Zulu kingdom. And in due time we will be announcing the signature of an MoU between the two kingdoms. Where we share issues of mutual interest.

“I need to clarify this, we take exception with [how] kingdoms are treated in the country. And we do not put the blame on the Zulu kingdom, but the blame is on government.

“The disconnect between national government and provincial government and us not having a benchmark in terms of the treatment of the king does not put the blame on the Zulu kingdom, it is the failure of government,” he added.

He said the government’s system is not gelling with how the royal houses need to be treated.

