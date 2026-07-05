ANC power play alleged in City Power CEO hunt

- Advertisement -
City of Johannesburg MMC Jack Sekwaila allegedly left the venue of the City Power CEO interviews after receiving a phone call from ANC Johannesburg secretary Sasabona Manganye, in what sources claim was an attempt to collapse the June 23 sitting after a candidate linked to Manganye was allegedly not shortlisted.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- Johannesburg MMC Jack Sekwaila reportedly exited the City Power CEO interview venue following a phone call from ANC Johannesburg secretary Sasabona Manganye.
- Sources allege the call aimed to disrupt the June 23 interview session.
- The disruption was linked to the non-shortlisting of a candidate associated with Manganye.
- The incident raises concerns about political interference in the City Power recruitment process.
- Further details are available in the Sunday World e-edition.