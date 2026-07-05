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ANC power play alleged in City Power CEO hunt

By Bongani Mdakane
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JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 03: Jack Sekwaila (MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services​) briefs the media on system recovery following Rand Water maintenance at Joburg Water Head Office on June 03, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The briefing provided an update on the progress made in restoring storage levels across the City's reservoirs and towers, the status of affected systems and areas, operational interventions currently underway and ongoing efforts to support customers in areas still experiencing supply challenges. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
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City of Johannesburg MMC Jack Sekwaila allegedly left the venue of the City Power CEO interviews after receiving a phone call from ANC Johannesburg secretary Sasabona Manganye, in what sources claim was an attempt to collapse the June 23 sitting after a candidate linked to Manganye was allegedly not shortlisted.

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https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


 

  • Johannesburg MMC Jack Sekwaila reportedly exited the City Power CEO interview venue following a phone call from ANC Johannesburg secretary Sasabona Manganye.
  • Sources allege the call aimed to disrupt the June 23 interview session.
  • The disruption was linked to the non-shortlisting of a candidate associated with Manganye.
  • The incident raises concerns about political interference in the City Power recruitment process.
  • Further details are available in the Sunday World e-edition.
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