‘ANC shenanigans’ blamed for turn of events in KZN municipality

The events at the KwaDukuza municipality in KwaZulu-Natal took a new turn following the mysterious death of deputy mayor Thulani “Mbazo” Ntuli two weeks ago.

Ntuli, who served as the treasurer of the ANC General Gizenga Mpanza region, collapsed outside the council’s premises and died.

After his mysterious death, municipal mayor Lindi Nhaca suspended her bodyguards because she believes “they are out plotting to get her removed from her mayoral office”, moles within the council have said.

Although Ntuli’s cause of death has not been established, it is widely believed that he could have died of heart attack. However, some people still say he did not die of natural causes.

“She believes that the bodyguards are part of a plot to get her out of office. This was one of the reasons she asked for new bodyguards,” said an informant who chose not to be identified.

The escalation of political tensions and mistrust at the council, said the source, are in part fomented by the ANC shenanigans “let loose at the ANC in the province” which seeks to have a stake in the financially endowed municipality with a budget exceeding R2-billion.

One of suspended bodyguards who did not want to be named for fear of reprisal, confirmed this week that he has been ordered by the mayor to stay at home.

“She just told me that I should not come to work because she no longer trusted me,” said the bodyguard.

In the aftermath of Ntuli’s untimely demise, Nhaca has alleged requested for new bodyguards, saying she does not trust those assigned to her by the council.

Sources told Sunday World this week that at the heart of “schism” is a bitter battle to control the municipal resources in the council.

“These are ANC factions playing themselves out. There is a power struggle going on with attempts to throw the mayor out of office,” according to an insider who is not authorised to speak to the media.

The insider, who is also a senior municipal official, claimed that Nhaca has openly told some staff members and councillors close to her that she believes that her life is in danger.

“She believes that the bodyguards were part of a plot to get her out of office. This was one of the reasons she asked for new bodyguards,” said the insider.

Municipal spokesperson Sipho Mkhize did not respond to Sunday World enquiries.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author